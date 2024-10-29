Dravidian majors term Vijay-led TVK copycat on ideological front

CHENNAI: A day after the Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) conference in Vikravandi which saw party founder Vijay training guns against the ruling DMK without taking names, the Dravidian major has responded that the fledgling party had copied its ideology, while the main opposition AIADMK said TVK’s principles are a cocktail of current political standpoints of various parties.

DMK said it has seen many rivals in its long innings and will continue to be strong, despite the arrival of TVK.

Asked about TVK’s ideological points, DMK leader TKS Elangovan said, “whatever he says is what we had already said and which we are following.”

Outlining his party’s contributions in its 75-year journey, Elangovan said DMK leaders went to jail fighting for people’s cause and though the party had lost several elections, it continued to be strong. The DMK was built fighting for people’s issues, whereas Vijay’s party aspires to be in power in 2026, immediately after entering politics, he said.

Law Minister S Regupathy took a jibe at Vijay saying TVK is a ‘C’ team of BJP, after the State witnessed ‘A’ and ‘B’ teams of the saffron party. He said that forming a government is not as easy as having a cup of tea.

“First, one has to meet the people, contest in all 234 Assembly seats, obtain an absolute majority and then talk about share in government to the alliance partners,” the Law Minister said.

Vijay’s entry won’t affect AIADMK in any way as the party has a strong and stable vote base, said RB Udhayakumar, Deputy Leader of the Opposition. The turnout at the conference is a groundswell of anger against the ruling DMK over broken promises, he said.

AIADMK spokesperson Kovai Sathyan said he (Vijay) has a long way to go and deliver. TVK’s ideology “is a cocktail of ideologies taken from all political parties in the State,” the leader claimed.

Naam Tamizhar Katchi (NTK) responded saying it rules out chances of joining forces with the new entrant, in the backdrop of Vijay’s call for a share in power if elected to rule.

The party coordinator Seeman said Vijay’s talk of combining Dravidianism and Tamil nationalism is against NTK’s principles.

Asserting that ideologically BJP is nationalist and its vote bank will not be affected by TVK, BJP leader H Raja said Vijay’s party may split only the votes of Dravidian parties.