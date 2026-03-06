Dravidian majors stoop in RS poll in bid to conquer Fort; offer 50% from kitty to allies

Under the existing formula, a candidate requires the support of about 33 MLAs to win a Rajya Sabha seat from Tamil Nadu. Based on their Assembly strength, the DMK can secure four RS seats on its own with 132 seats. The AIADMK can secure two seats with the support of about 62 MLAs.

Despite having the numbers to win all four seats independently, the DMK decided to allocate two seats to its allies as part of its electoral strategy ahead of the forthcoming Assembly election. The move also helped the ruling party bring the DMDK into its alliance fold.