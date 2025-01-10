Dravidar Kazhagam seeks action against Seeman for demeaning Periyar

TIRUCHY: Dravidar Kazhagam members in Thanjavur complained to the police on Thursday against NTK Chief Coordinator Seeman demanding his arrest for his derogatory comments against Periyar.

The DK members led by district president Amarsingh approached the Superintendent of Police R Rajaram and filed a complaint against Seeman in which they stated that the NTK chief, during a press briefing that has been uploaded on NTK’s official YouTube channel of NTK, had made a derogatory comment against Periyar and attributed to the leader.

“Periyar had not made such a demeaning comment ever in his life nor had it been made in written form but Seeman, to get personal gain, has been spitting derogatory statements against Periyar. Through these comments, Seeman had insulted Periyar,” the petition read.

Stating that Seeman is keen on defaming Periyar and his ideology, the DK members said that this has created unrest among the members and the common man in the state.

“Seeman has been uttering these fake statements to spread lies among the younger generation to destroy the respect Periyar has in the country and so, proper action should be initiated against Seeman,” the petition said.

The DK members also claimed that the false statements spread by Seeman against Periyar had been going viral on the social media and this has created commotion among the people.