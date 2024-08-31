Drainage works will be over by year end, says Tiruchy Mayor

TIRUCHY: The Under Ground Drainage (UGD) works across the corporation would be completed by the end of the year and would be functional, said Mayor Mu Anbalagan during the council meeting here on Friday.

The corporation council meeting was chaired by Mayor Mu Anbalagan and the members appealed to ensure the completion of the project works on time so that they might be utilised by the public.

In addition, the congress members demanded to unveil the actor Sivaji Ganesan’s statue at Palakkarai roundabout at least by October 1 to which the mayor said that steps have been initiated and waiting for the court clearance.

Highlighting that the many project works have been going on in the city, another member said, the UGD works are going at a snail’s pace and expressed concerns that they are not able to face people due to unfinished works. The mayor responded that the officials have been instructed to complete the UGD works by year-end.

Another member raised concerns about the free movement of cattle on the roads which pose a threat to the vehicle users. They urged to catch the stray cattle and auction them. The mayor said that the officials have already been advised to take action on the same.