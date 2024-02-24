Draft policy moots ban on breeding cold-weather dogs

CHENNAI: Considering the health and welfare of the cold climate dogs, the Tamil Nadu government has decided to prohibit the breeding of cold climate dogs in the State.

“There is an urgent need to develop a dog breeding policy for ethical breeding, to maintain genetic diversity, avoid indiscriminate breeding, avoid inbreeding leading to genetic defects, conserve native germplasm and prevent introduction of diseases from foreign countries,” the Draft Tamil Nadu Dog Breeding Policy read.

According to the ‘Draft Tamil Nadu Dog Breeding Policy’, “Breeding of cold climate dogs such as Basset Hound, French Bulldog, Alaskan Malamute, Keeshond, Newfoundland, Norwegian Elkhound, Tibetan Mastiff, Siberian Husky, Saint Bernard shall be strictly prohibited considering the health and welfare of the dogs. These kinds of dog breeds cannot withstand the Indian environment.”

The draft policy emphasised that all the dogs used for breeding must be registered with Tamil Nadu Animal Welfare Board and the details of pet owners must be updated with the TNAWB.

It also urged that every dog shall be kept in a clean, healthy and safe environment and be provided with all socialisation opportunities, vaccinations and deworming necessary to provide maximum mental and physical well-being.

“Every breeder shall ensure that every dog is identified by an official tag affixed to the collar of each dog. Identification of all breeding stock and of pups over three months, are performed by a veterinary practitioner through micro-chipping. Tags are sequentially numbered and referenced to record which completely and accurately identify the source of the dog, all medical treatment or procedures that it may have been subjected to, and the disposition of the animal. The microchips are allotted sequential numbers for the same purpose and a record of the microchip number used to identify the dog accompanying each dog that is sold or otherwise moved out of the establishment, “ the policy read.

The draft comes after the Madras High Court ordered evolving of a breeding policy for dogs in January 2023.

Slamming the State government, S Muralidharan, an animal conservationist of Indian Center for Animal Rights and Education (INCARE) said the blind prohibition on breeding of cold climate dogs including the Siberian Husky is reprehensible.

“Dog breeds that thrive in cold climates can be kept in hill stations like Ooty or Kodaikanal. Breeding of dangerous dogs including Pitbull, Japanese Rosa, Dogo Argentino can be banned. But, Siberian Husky and other dogs are completely adapted to the Indian environment. The State government’s decision not to breed them is an act of deprivation of fundamental rights, “ he observed.

Further, Muralidharan said banning the breeding of foreign dogs instead of controlling stray dogs and the fatalities they cause is absurd.

“The government should first take action against the owners of the dogs that are left as orphans on the streets. Public opinions should be obtained on the draft policy and appropriate amendments should be made in the policy. If this is violated, I will move to the High Court and seek a stay on the government’s decision,” Murali opined.