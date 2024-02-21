Draft of state-wide policy for MaNaM scheme submitted

CHENNAI: To prevent suicides in medical colleges across TN, the State Health Department is planning to implement a State-wide policy of the Mananala Nallaatharavu Mandram (MaNaM) scheme. The draft has been submitted to the Director of Medical Education by the Director of Institute of Mental Health for review on Monday.

The scheme is aimed at providing mental health support to students, prevent suicides in medical colleges and training students to identify individuals with signs of depression, anxiety, distress or other psychological concerns.

The State government had started the MaNaM helpline (14416) on December 22, 2022 to provide mental health support to medical students in the State. As part of the policy, the State Health Department plans to integrate guidance cells and mental health support through counselling at medical colleges.

“We’ve implemented MaNaM in all colleges but we plan to strengthen the programme for suicide prevention in medical colleges and thus, a policy has been prepared. It needs to be reviewed and then select recommendations will be implemented as part of the scheme,” said Dr M Malaiappan, director, IMH.

The department will also conduct awareness programmes for medical college students across the State. “We’re conducting an awareness programme for medical college students every month, trying to address their mental health concerns. The programme will be expanded after the policy is implemented,” he added.

Under the scheme, a team of counsellors answers calls and based on the signs and symptoms, callers are provided with counselling support and follow-up too. The team, headed by a professor and 10 students, is established in each college.

After its implementation in medical colleges, the State Health Department plans to expand it to the Arts and Science colleges as well.