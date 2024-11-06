Dr MGR Medical University to introduce digital library platform

CHENNAI: To enable access to e-resources for the students and faculties, the Tamil Nadu Dr MGR Medical University has decided to introduce a remote access platform for the library, which could even be accessed through Android and iOS devices.

“The remote access platform will provide seamless access to the digital content of the e-resources of this University by the students and faculties of affiliated institutions from anywhere anytime on the internet both on the website and mobile application through a single login,” a senior professor of the University said. He said that the solution also includes features for interactive control management, integrated email service, user groups, security, reporting, management dashboard, and customisation in the English language.

“The solution will also be available in the vernacular language Tamil,” he added.

Stating that customised remote access platforms for library users will be designed to be resourceful, informative, cost-effective, easy to use, interactive, and architecturally intuitive. About interactive control management, he said that the solution will provide helpful resources such as training videos and articles to assist users in utilising the e-resources effectively.

He said the management dashboard of the platform will include a management dashboard that provides a snapshot of user data, location, downloads, top e-resources, top users, and an admin module for administrators to activate and deactivate subscriptions and manage memberships.

Stating that the remote access platform is expected to benefit more than 2 lakh students from the university and its affiliated colleges across the State, he said, “The portal will accommodate one lakh and above users at a time.”

He said the online platform will provide reports on web statistics, including unique user sessions, page views, hit counters, cumulative year-to-date visits, and page views.

“The solution will provide a reporting feature that generates detailed usage statistics, enabling the University to analyse and assess the utilisation of e-Resources,” he said adding the University YouTube Channel will be added to the platform. “To help the students in the rural areas, the system will be implemented in a way that accommodates the needs of users with low-bandwidth internet connections,” he said.