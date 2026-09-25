Dr B Sivanthi Aditanar’s 91st birth anniversary observed in Tamil Nadu

Thoothukudi Collector Vishu Mahajan and Reddiarpatti MLA V Narayanan paid tributes on behalf of the government. Earlier, Daily Thanthi Group chairman S Balasubramanian Adityan garlanded the statue.

Executives and employees of Daily Thanthi, DT Next, Maalaimalar, Thanthi TV, Rani, Rani Muthu, and other group organisations also paid their respects in Chennai and other parts of the State and country.

A special commemorative publication brought out by the Nellai Thatchanallur Nadar Sangam was released by Collector Mahajan. Balasubramanian Adityan and representatives of the association received copies.