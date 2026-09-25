Dr B Sivanthi Aditanar’s 91st birth anniversary observed in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI/THOOTHUKUDI: Ministers, senior leaders, government officials, representatives of various organisations, and members of public paid floral tributes to the statue of Padma Shri Dr B Sivanthi Aditanar at his memorial in Virapandianpattinam, Tiruchendur, on Thursday to mark his 91st birth anniversary.
Thoothukudi Collector Vishu Mahajan and Reddiarpatti MLA V Narayanan paid tributes on behalf of the government. Earlier, Daily Thanthi Group chairman S Balasubramanian Adityan garlanded the statue.
Executives and employees of Daily Thanthi, DT Next, Maalaimalar, Thanthi TV, Rani, Rani Muthu, and other group organisations also paid their respects in Chennai and other parts of the State and country.
A special commemorative publication brought out by the Nellai Thatchanallur Nadar Sangam was released by Collector Mahajan. Balasubramanian Adityan and representatives of the association received copies.
A welfare programme was subsequently held at the memorial, with materials distributed to beneficiaries. Ten meritorious students received laptops, while sewing machines were given to women from economically disadvantaged families. Sports equipment was distributed to four schools, and educational assistance and medical equipment were also provided.
Cash assistance was given for installing a pedestal for the statue of former chief minister K Kamaraj in Thoothukudi. A fixed deposit of Rs one lakh in the name of Dr Sivanthi Aditanar was also instituted for sportspersons winning State-level competitions.
The Tamil Nadu State Volleyball Association and Chennai District Volleyball Association introduced the ‘Padma Shri Dr B Sivanthi Aditan Cup’ for the State school volleyball championship scheduled to be held in Chennai from September 29 to October 2.