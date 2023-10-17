Dr Alby John IAS took charge as MTC MD

CHENNAI: IAS officer Dr Alby John Varghese took charge as managing director of the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) on Monday and opened social media accounts for the public transport corporation MTC Chennai.

Writing on a micro-blogging site, Dr Alby said, "Off to a new start! Joined today as MD, Metropolitan Transport Corporation, Chennai. Looking forward to do my best in this challenging assignment. Follow @MtcChennai to hear more from us."

Dr Alby is the first IAS officer to be posted as the MTC MD since 2002.