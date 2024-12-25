Dr Agarwal’s to host myopia summit in Chennai on Jan 4

CHENNAI: Dr Agarwal’s Eye Hospital is all set to organise Myopia & Digital Eye Strain Patient Summit 2025, in Chennai on January 4, 2025. The summit will highlight the current eye health challenges in today’s screen-dominated world and offer practical solutions for patients, caregivers, IT professionals, and anyone exposed to prolonged digital screen use.

Patients have been requested to visit https://www.dragarwal.com/myopia-patient-summit/ or contact 95949 01868, to register for participation in the summit.

The summit will feature keynote speeches by renowned eye health experts on the advancements and strategies for managing myopia and digital eye strain; vision screenings and dry eye evaluations for the participants. There will also be interactive panel discussions with leading specialists.

Talking about the summit, Dr Ashvin Agarwal, Chief Clinical Officer, Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital, said, “We are excited to host the summit in Chennai. This initiative addresses the growing challenges posed by prolonged screen time and its impact on eye health. Through this summit, we aim to empower individuals with the latest knowledge, practical prevention strategies, and effective care tips to manage myopia and digital eye strain. It’s an opportunity for the patients to connect with caregivers, and get their guidance for vision health.

Dr S Soundari, Regional Head-Clinical Services, Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital, Chennai said: “Myopia and digital eye strain continue to rise at alarming rates. Myopia prevalence in urban India has surged — from 4.44% in 1999 to 21.15% in 2019, with projections indicating a staggering 48.14% by 2050. Similarly, digital eye strain (DES) affects 50%–60% of children in India. This summit offers actionable insights and strategies for managing these growing challenges.”

Dr. Kaladevi Satish, Zonal Head-Clinical services, Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital, Chennai said, the participants will get a chance to learn practical and effective eye exercises to combat digital eye strain. Beyond physical eye health, the summit addresses the psychosocial impacts of refractive errors, offering guidance to help individuals cope emotionally and socially.

Dr Ramya Sampath, Regional Head, stated: “The summit offers a comprehensive platform for the public to understand and manage eye health challenges in the digital age.”