DPRs in the works for key industrial corridors

Aadhav said 182 MLAs have submitted formal requests for bypass infrastructure, and assured the House that the government is addressing these demands systematically.

At an extensive discussion on road infrastructure in the State during Question Hour in the House, the legislators across party lines raised urgent demands for bypass roads, high-level bridges, and junction upgrades to tackle rising traffic congestion and accident rates.

Aadhav announced a massive plan to upgrade a 43.16 km stretch of National Highway 75 between Pathalampalli and Latheri into a fourlane road. Estimated at Rs 947.46 crore, the project incorporates an 11.85 km bypass route spanning 13 villages, with land acquisition currently in progress. The proposal included new bridges, culverts, and major junction improvements, awaiting final administrative approval, he said.