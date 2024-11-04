DPR for Vandalur-Vandavasi industrial corridor to Cheyyar Sipcot in the offing

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Road Development Company (TNRDC) has proposed a detailed project report for the development of an industrial corridor to Cheyyar Sipcot from Mannivakkam near Vandalur to Vandavasi in Tiruvannamalai district.

The industrial corridor development has been taken up by the TNRDC Vandalur to Vandavasin the request of the Sipcot to improve connectivity between the Cheyyar Sipcot and Oragadam Industrial Hub with the government developing phase III of the industrial parks at Cheyyar. TNRDC has proposed upgrading State Highway-116 from Kancheepuram to Vandavasi into a six-lane road. The state government developed Sipcot Industrial Complex Phase I and II in Mangal and nine other villages at Cheyyar and Vembakkam taluk of Tiruvannamalai district. Cheyyar Sipcot Phase I was established in 2006 while Phase II was in 2015. Both industrial parks are spread over 2,936.57 acres. The Cheyyar Sipcot could be either accessed from NH-48 via Kancheepuram to Vandavasi Road (SH-116) or from Outer Ring Road (Mannivakkam) via Oragadam, Walajabad and Kancheepuram.

Following the success of Phases I and II, the state government has accorded sanction in April 2022 for the land acquisition of Cheyyar Sipcot Phase III in an area of 3,174.33 acres.

According to the tender document, Sipcot has developed 28 industrial parks including six SEZs, spread over 16 districts. Several Sipcot industrial parks and SEZs are well connected with the four and six-lane roads except for Cheyyar Industrial Parks.

“The proposed Cheyyar Industrial Park Phase III is near Melma and other eight villages which is located near Manampathy junction in Kancheepuram – Vandavasi (SH 116). Upon completion of Phase III of the Industrial Parks, the existing road network will not be adequate to cater to the surge in the traffic flow. Interconnectivity among the Industrial Parks is essential for the effective functioning of Industries. So, Sipcot requested the Highways and Minor Ports Department to provide adequate connectivity between the Oragadam Industrial Hub and Cheyyar Sipcot,” the tender document said.