DPH urges public to take precautionary measures during festival

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine (TNDPHPM) has issued precautionary measures to avoid accidents during Deepavali.

A circular from the Directorate advised the public to burst crackers in open spaces and make sure that there is no combustible or inflammatory substance around. Fireworks should be stored in a closed container and public should not wear long and loose clothes as they are likely to catch fire, the circular said.

It is important to make sure that children bursts crackers under the supervision of parents, it stated and added that people with any kind of respiratory problems should stay indoors.

The circular instructed the public to not light crackers in hand and to never burst crackers near electric poles and wires. It is advisable that half burnt crackers are not thrown as they may fall on an inflammable object and ignite fire.

All the Deputy Directors of Health Services have been requested to ensure that All PHCs including upgraded PHCs, Sub district Hospitals, District Headquarter hospitals and Medical College hospitals should be kept ready and the needy drugs for burns and IV fluids are available. Tertiary care centres should have blood and blood products and ensure availability of surgeons and plastic surgeons. Any untoward incidents should be reported to the email dphepi@nic.in.