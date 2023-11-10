DPH urges public to get vaccinated with age-appropriate vaccines

CHENNAI: On account of World Immunization Day on Friday, the Directorate of Public Health (DPH) and Preventive Medicine has urged the public to adhere to the National Immunisation Schedule and get vaccinated against vaccine-preventable diseases.

Under the vaccination schedule, 11 types of vaccines are given to children and pregnant mothers to protect against 12 types of vaccine-preventable diseases. Every year, 9.15 lakh infants and 10 lakh pregnant women benefit from this scheme in the State.

A circular from the Directorate stated that vaccination is administered on all days of the week at Government Medical College Hospitals and Government Hospitals. The vaccines are also being administered in Government Primary Health Centers and outreach sessions are conducted in Anganwadi Centers and selected public places in villages and towns every Wednesday.

The vaccination coverage in Tamil Nadu has reached over 95 percent. A total of 3.20 crore vaccines worth Rs 10 crore are administered to children and expectant mothers every year in Tamil Nadu. The Directorate urged the public to get administered with the age-appropriate vaccines.

Vaccination is available free of charge at all government medical facilities for vaccine-preventable Tuberculosis, Whooping Cough, Jaundice, Influenza-Pneumonia and Meningitis, Polio, Measles, Rubella, Rotavirus, Pneumococcal pneumonia and Japanese encephalitis. All the vaccinations are available in stock in 2,691 cold stations in Tamil Nadu.

Special vaccination programmes are also being held by the department when required, such as Intensive Pulse Polio Programme, Intensive Mission Indra Dhanush 5.0, Hepatitis B vaccination, and Covid-19 vaccination for healthcare workers.