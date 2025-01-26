DPH tells health officers to intensify surveillance on fever, ILI, SARI cases in TN

CHENNAI: Despite the cases of fever, Influenza-Like Illnesses (ILI) or Severe Acute Respiratory Illnesses (SARI) under control, sporadic rainfall could lead to a rise in cases. Therefore, the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine (DPH) has instructed District Health Officers to intensify surveillance activities and reporting of cases.

They have been asked to ensure daily monitoring and documentation of fever and ILI cases through the District Surveillance Unit. Clusters, if any, should be reported to the State Surveillance Unit (SSU) for timely intervention.

Additionally, they should also ensure adequate stock of essential medicines at all primary healthcare centres, including Oseltamivir for influenza cases, and diagnostic consumables for fever-related tests, besides the availability of beds. DPH has also advised them to educate high-risk groups such as healthcare workers, pregnant women, children aged 6 months to 8 years, immunocompromised individuals, and the elderly on the importance of influenza vaccination.

Though vector-control measures are in place, they should be intensified through the District Entomologist team, focusing on mosquito control and source reduction. The role of Domestic Breeding Checkers (DBCs) should also be strengthened. The absenteeism of school children due to illness should also be monitored by health officers. Health checks should be conducted in schools with the Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram team.

Additionally, medical officers must encourage hand hygiene, mask wearing, physical distancing, surface disinfection, following of etiquettes while sneezing and coughing, and also early medical consultation for symptoms like fever, cough, sore throat, or body aches. They must create awareness on preventive measures through field staff and ensure effective management of fever, ILI and SARI cases to prevent fatalities in the State.