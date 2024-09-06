DPH issues orders to enhance security for doctors, health care workers in TN hospitals

CHENNAI: After the concerns were raised by the doctors and other healthcare workers on the need for enhanced security at healthcare facilities, the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine has issued instructions to District Health Officers to enhance security and provide safer work environment for doctors and health care workers in the Government Medical Institutions and other health facilities.

The hospital's will display the punitive or penalty provisions of the 'Tamil Nadu Medicare Service Persons and Medicare Service Institutions (Prevention of Violence and Damage or Loss to Property) Act, 2008' in conspicuous locations within the premises of the Government Primary Health Centres (PHC) and other medical institutions in both Tamil and English.

The Act states that persons working in the Government Primary Health centre or causing damage or loss to the property of this Primary Health Centre is an offence, non-bailable and punishable with imprisonment above three years upto ten years and with fine and also liable for compensation under the Tamil Nadu Medicare Service Persons and Medicare Service Institutions.

Additionally, a 'Hospital Security Committee' and a 'Violence Prevention Committee' should be constituted at the Primary Health Centres level, immediately, to strategize and implement appropriate security measures.

The instructions restrict the access for general public and relatives of the patients to the key areas of Primary Health Centres and a visitor pass policy may be developed.

The functioning of CCTV cameras and proper lighting in all the areas in and around the premises of Primary Health Centre should be ensured.

The regular patrolling by the police in the Primary Health Centre areas should also be ensured and the concerned police authorities should be informed on the same and Kaaval Uthavi app should also be used.

The Police helpline number should be displayed in the prominent places of the Primary Health Centre.

In order to ensure the 24/7 manned security control in the Primary Health Centres, the temporary appointment of night watchman or security may be considered.

Moreover, safety awareness programme should be conducted and A code red button should be installed in these facilities to ensure safe movement of doctors, nurses and other health care workers within the duty rooms and resting areas as well during night duties.

The officials have been asked to take immediate action to clean the bushes in and around the Primary Health Centre premises and to construct compound walls for the Primary Health Centres with the support from Urban/ Rural Local Bodies.

The grill gates inside the Primary Health Centres should be kept closed for the safety of the health care workers, keeping the main entrance open for the public.

The Internal Complaints Committee in terms of Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 should also be constituted at the block levels, if not constituted so far and the constitution of the same should be communicated to all the staff of the Primary Health Centres.