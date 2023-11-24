DPH issues guidelines to control influenza cases in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Following a surge in influenza cases in Tamil Nadu, the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine issued guidelines on prevention and control of influenza during the northeast monsoon season. The influenza vaccine is desirable for elders above 65 years and children between 6 months to 8 years.

In a letter to deputy directors of health services and corporation health officers, Dr T S Selvavinayagam, Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine said, "Seasonal influenza may affect all age groups and incidence is higher in children and senior citizens above 65 years. It is an air-brine from person to person through large droplets. If a person has symptoms such as chills, body ache, fever, temperature rise between 38.4 degree Celsius and 41 degree Celsius for more than three days they are advised to take a test."

Those who are hospitalized tested positive for influenza should be discharged in a week after the symptoms subsided.

And children should be discharged in 14 days. The official has instructed regarding wearing masks in public places that patients in isolated wards should wear a triple layer mask, the medical person should be provided with triple layer mask and PPE kit.

Also, those who are working in critical care facilities, laboratories and mortuaries are urged to wear N95 masks as part of safety measures.

"The influenza vaccination is recommended for the prioritized groups such as healthcare workers working in casualty, emergency department, ICU and isolation wards. All workers in screening centres, laboratory personnel, drivers and staff of ambulances. Among the public, pregnant women, people with chronic illness and children having chronic diseases like asthma, neurodevelopmental conditions and heart diseases, " noted the guidelines.