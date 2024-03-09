DPH issues advisory to prevent heat related illnesses in TN

CHENNAI: In view of the start of the summer season, the state health department through the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine issued an advisory to the District Health Officers to prevent Heat Related Illnesses (HRI). The officials have been asked to develop a heat action plan at district level.



The action plan should detail the Standard Operating Procedures, which will be in place during heat wave season. The officials have also been asked to ensure surveillance on heat related illnesses on IHIP portal under the National Programme on Climate Change and Human Health.

The list of heat stroke cases and deaths and cardiovascular deaths should be maintained. The officers have also been asked to be aware of heat related illnesses, including the identification, management and reporting.

The advisory stated that India Meteorological Department issues heat related warnings daily during heat wave season. The District Nodal Officer shall identify the heat vulnerable population or hotspots based on surveillance data and send advisories as per the NDMA guidelines.

The officers have also been asked to work towards sensitization and capacity building of health staff and workers of health facilities on heat illness. The procurement and supply of adequate quantities of ORS packs, essential medicines, IV fluids, and ice-packs should also be maintained.

The officers should ensure availability of sufficient drinking water at all health facilities, cooling appliances, and ambulance for early management of HRI cases.

The health workers have been asked to identify the cases with suspected heat stroke should be rapidly assessed using standard treatment protocols. The workers should also coordinate with Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Limited (TANGEDCO) for uninterrupted electricity supply to hospitals for constant functioning of cooling appliances.