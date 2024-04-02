DPH instructs hospitals, health officers to take proactive measures to prevent hospital fire accidents

CHENNAI: In order to prevent hospital fire accidents during the summer season, the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine has issued instructions to all the District Health Officers to ensure proactive measures to prevent such incidents.

The state health department and Disaster Management authorities would work in close collaboration to ensure that all accredited hospitals should take immediate action.

The hospitals have been asked to conduct comprehensive fire safety audit and on-site inspections of all hospitals to assess fire safety compliance.

The hospitals have been asked to ensure that fire-fighting systems, including fire alarms, fire smoke detectors, fire extinguishers, fire hydrants, and fire lifts, are present and fully functional.

In case of any issues of insufficient electrical load capacity, hospitals must rectify the same.

The hospitals have been instructed to strictly adhere to regulatory requirements and obtain valid fire No-Objection Certificates (NOCs) from their respective state fire departments and should follow fire safety norms.

The Union Health Ministry has also issued guidelines regarding the same, which mandate establishing a maintenance schedule for all fire safety equipment.

The areas with oxygen tanks or piped oxygen, the hospitals should implement strict no-smoking policies and control heat sources, besides the installation of fire smoke detectors and fire alarms in all hospital areas.

The electrical ducts should be sealed with materials like intumescent firestop sealants that prevent the spread of fire and smoke through openings. Hospitals have been asked to use power management systems to monitor electrical loads and prevent overloading.

They should also fit automatic sprinkler systems and accessible hose pipes in ICUs and operation theatres, linked with the fire alarm system so that it can be activated in the event of a fire.

The hospitals have also been instructed to Implement a continuous training program for all staff on fire prevention, emergency procedures, the use of firefighting equipment and standard operating procedure in case of a fire accident.

All hospitals should also develop comprehensive evacuation plans that include clear, well-marked escape routes, emergency exits free of obstructions,and designated safe assembly areas.