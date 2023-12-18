DPH instructs health officials to ensure preparatory measures as heavy rains expected

CHENNAI: As heavy rains lashed several southern districts of Tamil Nadu and the forecast by the regional meteorological centre states that heavy rain fall is likely to occur in South Tamil Nadu and Delta areas, the state health department is undertaking various preparatory measures to tackle the situation which may arise due to the heavy rain fall.

The Deputy Director of Health Services of the nearby districts are requested to keep their medical teams ready to manage the health crisis, if any arises. The Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine has instructed to arrange for an adequate number of health personnel and ensure the presence of the Rapid Medical Response team. The medical teams should present in all rescue shelters with adequate availability of food, safe drinking water and sanitation facilities.

The Primary Health Centers have been asked to keep a sufficient supply of emergency medicines, IV fluids, vaccines and beds in hospital and adequate manpower. The facilities should make arrangements to ensure electricity supply 24/7. The rescue facilities should receive safe and chlorinated drinking water, while sanitation facilities need to be arranged.

As there can be incidents of drowning, electrocution, injuries by debris, insect or snake bite, the required medicines and equipment should be kept ready. Meanwhile, measures need to be taken to prevent water borne disease such as diarrhoea, typhoid, hepatitis and leptospirosis. Skin infections, eye infections and malaria, chikungunya or dengue cases should also be watched.

The medical teams have been arranged to provide medical care for minor ailments like fever, minor injuries, skin diseases etc., immediately on the spot. Meanwhile, fever camps shall be conducted in the affected areas. The medical facilities in low lying areas should keep medicines, supplies, and vaccines in elevated places. The antenatal mothers in flood prone areas should be identified and admitted in nearby health facilities.