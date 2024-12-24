DPH instructs health officers in TN to conduct special immunisation sessions

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine has instructed District Health Officers to conduct special immunisation sessions till December 31 in all urban and rural areas.

The campaign will be specially focused on data-entry to mark the number of children vaccinated, the drop-outs and left-outs children in all areas particularly vacant sites, high-risk areas, urban slums etc.

The campaign is being conducted after the performance analysis of routine immunisation from January-November 2024 compared to the district-wise performance for the same period last year.

Zero-Dose Children – those who have not received the first dose of pentavalent vaccine within a year of their birth – are a special focus as part of the campaign.

All the DHOs are told to instruct health officers, village health nurses and others to conduct the campaign. Health officers will document the performance in TN Health Management Information System and Integrated Health Information Platform portal.