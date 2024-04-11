DPH instructs district health officers to prevent mortality, morbidity due to heat related illnesses

CHENNAI: As part of heat wave preparedness, the Directorate of Public Health & Preventive Medicine has instructed the District Health Officers to undertake various measures to avoid morbidity and mortality due to heat related Illnesses.

The medical officers have been instructed to reschedule the working hours of the field health functionaries including volunteers, as per the local requirements in view of raising temperature.

All the health facilities should have an ORS corner for public usage.

The Block Medical Officer and the second level officers are instructed to ensure the availability of ORS corners as well as frequent refilling once it gets over.

Besides the reporting of heat related illness such as heat rash, heat oedema, heat tetany, heat cramps, heat syncope, heat exhaustion in Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme-National Programme on Climate Change and Human Health (IHIP-NPCCHH) portal, they should be reported through the epidemiologist from Thursday onwards until further orders.

The Drug Distribution Management System (DDMS) portal of the Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation has reported that there are 10,47,607 ORS packets are available as on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the District Health Officers are instructed to verify the DDMS portal entries and update the stock on a daily basis.

Additionally, the Mobile Medical Unit teams have been instructed to create awareness on the heat wave in the camp site for the common public and they should provide ORS fluid to the beneficiaries of the camp.