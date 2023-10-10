DPH instructs DDHS to conduct vector control activities every Thursday

CHENNAI: As part of the prevention of vector borne illnesses and control spread of dengue, the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine will be conducting a massive campaign for vector control activities on every Thursday.

Apart from regular integrated vector control activities which are being carried out in the field, it has been observed that emphasizing and strengthening one vector control activity every Thursday for a massive campaign mode will reduce the burden of the disease.

The Deputy Director of Health Services have been instructed to carry out a tyre removal campaign during the first week and Aedes free campaign in schools and Colleges during the second week.

The Aedes free Campaign will be conducted in government hospitals, private hospitals, Primary Health Centers and Urban Primary Health Centers premises for the third week and the campaign will be held in other government building premises during the fourth week.

The instructions have already been issued to prepare a plan of action at the block level in coordination with the concerned local body. These campaign activities are to be carried out with necessary visibility so as to create awareness for community mobilisation and sustainability of the activities.

The Deputy Directors of Health Services have been instructed to ensure that the premises of all the government and private schools, colleges, Integrated Child Development Centres, government and private hospitals, Primary Health Centers and Urban Primary Health Centers, government buildings in the district should be made "Mosquito Free" before the upcoming monsoon season.

The Deputy Directors of Health Services are requested to give necessary instructions to the medical officers to carry out these activity on the stipulated days until further orders on a priority basis.