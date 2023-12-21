DPH advises public to drink boiled water as water-borne diseases spike

Begin typing your search...

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|21 Dec 2023 9:07 AM GMT
An exclusive medical camp was conducted for journalists by the state health department on Thursday.

CHENNAI: As heavy rains lashed several parts of southern districts of Tamil Nadu, the state health department has urged the public in the flood affected areas to stay cautious against water borne diseases and suggested to drink only boiled water.

The department is undertaking the chlorination of drinking water and cleaning of water tanks with bleaching powder. Health minister Ma Subramanian said that the risk of water-borne diseases including diarrhoea and cholera is high in the flood impacted areas and people should ensure that they do not consume contaminated water.

He said that the state health department officials, along will civic authorities, will undertake testing and analysis of drinking water samples to ensure safe drinking water for the public.

Meanwhile, the state health department also conducted a health camp exclusively for the journalists on Thursday in Chennai.

TamilnaduRainDPHDoctor of Public HealthTN RainSouthern DistrictsSouth TN RainTN FloodsBoiled WaterState Health DepartmentWater Borne DiseasesDrinking WaterWater TanksHealth minister Ma SubramanianMa SuMedical Camps
DTNEXT Bureau

