DPH advises govt facilities to keep ORS in stock for summer

The instructions, issued to government hospitals, medical college hospitals, primary health centres and urban health units, come amid a steady rise in temperatures, with Chennai recording higher-than-usual heat levels since February.

"ORS must be made readily available in all government health institutions and supplied free to the public to prevent dehydration," a senior official in the department told DT Next.

The department has also asked field staff to prioritise vulnerable groups, including agricultural labourers, construction workers and roadside vendors, who face prolonged exposure to the sun. Health workers have been told to distribute ORS proactively and sensitise people on the risks of dehydration.

In a parallel measure, all government medical colleges, district headquarters hospitals and major public health facilities have been instructed to establish exclusive heatstroke wards to handle emergency cases. "District health officers must ensure that all precautionary steps are in place to prevent fatalities due to heatstroke," the official said.