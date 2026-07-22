DPC staff made scapegoats instead of weeding out graft, allege members

Referring to the Food Minister's recent visit to the Delta region, the workers said he had contacted farmers from DPCs over the phone to inquire about alleged bribe collection. "This indirectly targets us. The money collected for various reasons is distributed to several sources, but we alone are being held responsible. The government should conduct a fair investigation and take steps to curb bribe collection," they said.

The protest disrupted paddy procurement for some time. Following talks with officials and their assurance, the workers withdrew their protest.