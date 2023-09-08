Dowry harassment case: Man gets 10 years in jail

CHENGALPATTU: The Mahila Court on Thursday sentenced a 38-year-old man to 10 years in prison and a fine of Rs 15,000 for subjecting his wife to dowry harassment that eventually led to her suicide within mere months of their marriage in 2011.

The victim Saira Begum, 38, a resident of Sanath Nagar in Hyderabad married the accused Sathak Ali 12 years ago in April 2011 and the latter received a dowry of Rs 8 lakh and 25 sovereigns of gold jewellery.

Ali after moving to Chennai forced Saira to bring more dowry. Traumatised, Saira set herself on fire and died. In the case came up for hearing on Thursday, the Mahila Court punished Sathak and directed him to pay the victim’s family a compensation of Rs 10,000.