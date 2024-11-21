Douse raging inferno in Manipur, DMK tells PM Modi

CHENNAI: Accusing the BJP-led NDA regime of completely washing its hands off of a 'burning' Manipur, the ruling DMK on Wednesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to stop being a mute spectator, and ensure the safety of all sections of people.

In a strongly worded resolution titled "Douse the Manipur inferno" adopted at the high-level executive committee meeting chaired by Chief Minister and party president M K Stalin at Anna Arivalayam, the DMK said, "The union government, mainly Prime Minister Narendra Modi must stop being spectator henceforth, and pay special attention to reviving humanity by ensuring the safety of all sections of people in Manipur."

"It appears the BJP regime in Manipur and the BJP-led centre have washed their hands off of Manipur. How many lives would be lost due to the lethargy of the two governments?" wondered the DMK.

Adding that it was condemnable that PM Modi has not visited Manipur even once since the outbreak of deadly violence there 18 months ago, the DMK, which is a key constituent of the INDIA bloc, said, "The state of Manipur has been burning for 18 months now. A great human tragedy befell the State after human rights were snatched and humaneness was crushed. Public order and peace have been destroyed there due to rampant protests, violence, arson, assault on elected representatives and violence everywhere."

Slamming the BJP's handling of the Manipur violence, the DMK said that the BJP was busy engaging in poll campaign, instead of paying attention to Manipur where innocent children, even toddlers and women were brutally murdered.