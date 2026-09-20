Double murder: Sivaganga tense as kin block roads

SIVAGANGA: Tension prevailed near Sivaganga on Saturday as protesters demanding action in the double murder case staged a series of road blockades for the third consecutive day, prompting police to chase and detain several of them.
Deivendran (25) and Poopandi (25), from the Kalayarkoil area near Sivaganga, were allegedly hacked to death in a recent incident. Their families and supporters have been refusing to receive their bodies, demanding immediate action.
The agitators are demanding the arrest of the real culprits, compensation for Deivendran and Poopandi's families and government jobs for one family member each.
On Saturday, the protesters gathered outside the Sivaganga Collectorate and blocked the road, reiterating their demands. A few members representing the protesters were allowed entry into the Collectorate for talks with the District Collector.
However, they were not called for discussions for a long time. Enraged over this, the protesters marched for around 2 km to Perumalpatti village. The protesters later blocked the Thanjavur-Manamadurai National Highway, disrupting traffic flow for nearly an hour.
Police personnel attempted to clear the road and detain the protesters. However, some of them resisted and ran away, after which the police chased and detained them. A minor scuffle reportedly broke out between the protesters and police during the detention, triggering a tense situation. The police later took protesters in buses and kept them at a community hall.