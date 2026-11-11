Double murder of minors: 6 arrested, 1 shot at after attacking cops

The police said that Rahul (17) and his cousin Vishal (17) were brutally murdered by a gang on the Deepavali eve at Samayapuram, and the investigation found that the murder took place over a love affair.

The police later arrested six persons who were identified as Kirubakaran (19) from Solai Nagar in Samayapuram, Hariharan (22) from the same place, Sivanesan (21) from Cholan Nagar near Inam Samayapuram, Saravanan (18) from Lalgudi, Keni Vins (19), a resident of Thoothukudi, presently residing at Samayapuram and Renison (20) also from Samayapuram.

Further investigation revealed a prolonged dispute between the deceased Rahul and one of the accused, Keni Vins, over a love affair, which led to the murder.