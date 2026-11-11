Double murder of minors: 6 arrested, 1 shot at after attacking cops

TIRUCHY: Tiruchy police on Wednesday arrested six persons in connection with the double murder of minors, after the police opened fire on one among the accused who attempted to flee from the crime scene after unleashing an attack on the police.
The police said that Rahul (17) and his cousin Vishal (17) were brutally murdered by a gang on the Deepavali eve at Samayapuram, and the investigation found that the murder took place over a love affair.
The police later arrested six persons who were identified as Kirubakaran (19) from Solai Nagar in Samayapuram, Hariharan (22) from the same place, Sivanesan (21) from Cholan Nagar near Inam Samayapuram, Saravanan (18) from Lalgudi, Keni Vins (19), a resident of Thoothukudi, presently residing at Samayapuram and Renison (20) also from Samayapuram.
Further investigation revealed a prolonged dispute between the deceased Rahul and one of the accused, Keni Vins, over a love affair, which led to the murder.
In such a backdrop, on Wednesday, the police took one of the accused, Sivanesan, to the murder spot after they confessed that they had concealed the weapons at the spot. While the police were trying to locate the weapons, Sivanesan had reportedly attacked the police with a stone, assaulted the police constable Mohan with a steel rod and attempted to flee from the spot. However, the alert Samayapuram Inspector Gunasekaran opened fire against Sivanesan, in which he sustained injuries to his left leg and fell. Subsequently, the police rescued the constable Mohan and the injured Sivanesan and rushed them to the Tiruchy GH, where they are undergoing treatment.
On information, the SP Dongare Pravin Umesh visited the GH and consoled the police constable Mohan. The SP said that the accused were habitual offenders and there are five cases pending against Keni Vins, four cases against Renison and several cases pending against Sivanesan.