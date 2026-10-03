Double murder of elderly couple, a trail of burglaries and stolen gold: Salem police crack 3-month-old case

Police trace accused through stolen jewellery

The victims, Jayaraman (85) and his wife Amaravathi (70), were living in a house near the Olakkur tamarind tree bus stop on the road connecting Jodukuli and Chinnathirupathi. The couple was engaged in making coconut-leaf products.

On July 19, their grandson Navaneethan, who regularly brought them food, went to their house around 8 pm and found them dead with severe injuries to their heads.

The Theevattipatti police registered a murder case and launched an investigation. A sniffer dog was pressed into service and tracked the route towards the Salem-Bengaluru National Highway for about 500 metres. Police subsequently examined CCTV footage along the route and formed more than five special teams to trace the suspects.

Meanwhile, a series of burglaries reported in the Omalur sub-division helped police make a breakthrough. A three-sovereign gold chain was stolen from the house of Suman in Kadaiyampatti while his family had gone to Velankanni. In another burglary at Jodukuli Pudur, 1.5 sovereigns of gold jewellery and silver anklets were stolen.

In a separate incident, the house of Retired Army personnel Selvaraj in Thoppur, where he lived with his wife Shenbagavalli and son Nandakumar, was burgled while the family had gone to a temple in Tiruvannamalai. The burglars allegedly stole eight sovereigns of gold jewellery and Rs 14,000 in cash.

During the investigation, police traced some of the stolen jewellery to a jewellery shop in Kadaiyampatti. The documents and CCTV footage obtained from the shop helped investigators identify Dineshkumar and Surya as the suspects.