    Double murder in Tirunelveli: Man hacks estranged wife’s parents to death

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|20 Jan 2025 10:21 AM IST
    CHENNAI: A heated argument between a man and his estranged wife’s family resulted in a double murder after he attacked them with the sickle, in Arogyanathapuram in Tirunelveli.

    Mariyakumar and Jennifer fell in love and got married a few years ago. However, the couple separated due to differences of opinion, and Jennifer has been living with her parents Bhaskar and Selvarani since then.

    According to a Thanthi TV report, Mariyakumar suspected that Jennifer was having an affair with someone else. He went to Jennifer's house and got into a heated argument with Bhaskar and Selvarani.

    In the middle of the argument, he took a sickle and hacked them repeatedly, killing them on the spot.

    Online Desk

