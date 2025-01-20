Double murder in Tirunelveli: Man hacks estranged wife’s parents to death

CHENNAI: A heated argument between a man and his estranged wife’s family resulted in a double murder after he attacked them with the sickle, in Arogyanathapuram in Tirunelveli.

Mariyakumar and Jennifer fell in love and got married a few years ago. However, the couple separated due to differences of opinion, and Jennifer has been living with her parents Bhaskar and Selvarani since then.

According to a Thanthi TV report, Mariyakumar suspected that Jennifer was having an affair with someone else. He went to Jennifer's house and got into a heated argument with Bhaskar and Selvarani.

In the middle of the argument, he took a sickle and hacked them repeatedly, killing them on the spot.