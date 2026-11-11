Double murder case: Tiruchy police open fire at accused attempted to flee

Sources said that the police who secured three accused in the case and took Sivanesan, one of the accused to the incident spot at Samayapuram on Wednesday, where the gang had reportedly concealed their weapons.

While the police were recording the incident, Sivanesan, attempted to flee and soon the police opened fire onto him in which he sustained injuries in the leg. Subsequently the police rescued him and rushed him to Tiruchy Government Hospital where he's undergoing treatment.