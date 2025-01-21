Double Murder case: Couple murdered in Tirunelveli

MADURAI: In a double murder case in Tirunelveli on Sunday night a couple identified as Baskar (55) and his wife Selvarani (53) were killed, sources said.

Perumalpuram police inspected the scene of the crime at Arockianathapuram near Palayamkottai.

Investigations revealed that Mariyakumar (36) of Arockianathapuram got enraged suspecting his wife’s fidelity.

A few years ago, Mariyakumar, who fell in love with Jenifer (30) of the same locality, married her.

The couple used to quarrel often over some issues and Jenifer deserted her husband and took her two children to her parents’ house.

Meanwhile, she had a relationship with another man and moved to Bengaluru. When Mariyakumar reached out to his father-in-law Baskar’s house to take Jenifer back home, he got annoyed after coming to know she was no longer there.

Enraged, Mariyakumar stabbed Baskar and his mother-in-law Selvarani to death and fled the scene.

However, police nabbed him and seized the weapon.