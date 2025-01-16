DoTE to conduct faculty training for ITI instructors across TN from Jan 22-28

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE) has scheduled a Faculty Development Programme (FDP) in polytechnic colleges across the State from January 22 to 28.

After successful training imparted to students of ITIs in various subjects, as per industrial demands, under the Naan Mudhalvan scheme, the initiative targets improving the capabilities of the faculty.

The training includes courses such as digital and concrete construction, mobile app development, computer network through LAN and WAN, electrical vehicle technology, additive manufacturing, mechanical engineering design, CAD and piping design.

The Faculty Development Programme (FDP) has been planned for six days, with four days dedicated to course training and two days focused on assessment training.

Sources from DOTE, the nodal agency that provides training for faculty members, said a circular has been issued to all the principals of polytechnic colleges across the State to depute teachers for each course from their institution. Accordingly, all the faculty members undergoing training will receive FDP certificates based on attendance and successful completion of assessment.

Sources added that the principals were also instructed to motivate the faculty members to participate in the FDP and actively benefit from the training.

A detailed syllabus for the training module has been been hosted in the DOTE portal for reference.