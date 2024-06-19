DOTE releases counselling procedures for TNEA aspirants

CHENNAI: With the certificate verification going on, the Directorate of Technical Education (DOTE) released the list of counselling procedures for students seeking engineering seats in TN for this academic year.

During the registration process for Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA-2024) that went on from May 6 to June 11, almost 1.94 lakh students had completed all the registration formalities such as uploading certificates and other required documents, said a senior DOTE official.

“Accordingly, a random number was assigned for those who had completed all formalities. At present, the certificate verification is going on, both online and physical mode, till June 30,” he added. “The merit list will be released on July 10. Since the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) had not released the academic schedule for engineering admissions, counselling dates cannot be announced.”

According to norms, counselling will be conducted online in three rounds; candidates will participate in corresponding rounds based on their rank. “Each round will have four stages such as choice filling, allotment, confirmation of allotment, reporting to college and payment of fees depending upon their confirmation,” he said. “Seat allotment will be based on the preferential order of choices according to their rank, community and availability of seats.”

Students have to confirm the seat within 2 days from the date of allotment.

“Non-confirmation of the allotted seat will lead to loss of seat and the candidate will be moved to the next round. If the candidate is not satisfied with the allotted seat, he/she is not required to participate in subsequent rounds,” said the official.