DoTE releases academic regulations for polytechnic diploma students

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE) has released academic regulations for polytechnic students studying diploma courses in Tamil Nadu. Per the regulations, there will not be any age limit prescribed for admissions to diploma programs in the state. A senior DoTE official said the redesigning and revamping of the diploma program in the state done this year would focus on improving the employability and entrepreneurship outcomes of the campuses through skill-centric and industry-allied curricula and syllabi. The official said that after completing the courses, an internship will be offered as a credit course with the industry, research laboratories, and other universities in India or abroad.

He said academic and curriculum flexibility would enhance a student's learning experience by providing various options such as adjusting the timeframe of courses, horizontal mobility, interdisciplinary opportunities, and other benefits through curricular transactions.