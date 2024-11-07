Don’t wedge north-south divide, Vanathi tells Stalin

COIMBATORE: BJP MLA Vanathi Srinivasan on Wednesday criticised Chief Minister MK Stalin, saying, “It would be known in 2026 Assembly polls, whether he had impressed on the people of Coimbatore.”

Speaking to the media, after participating in the foundation laying function of Thanthai Periyar Library and Science Centre in Coimbatore and handing over a petition to Stalin, the BJP leader said the Chief Minister shouldn’t wedge a divide by speaking as north and South. “Rather, the Chief Minister should function constructively and not divert the attention of people by doing divisive politics,” she said. Welcoming the visit of ministers and the Chief Secretary to oversee projects, Vanathi Srinivasan said they should conduct frequent inspections to speed up work.

“However, more development projects are required for Coimbatore,” she said.

In her petition, she also urged the government to implement the Viswakarma scheme, submit documents to the central government on the metro rail project, and ensure the complete acquisition of land for the expansion of Coimbatore International Airport.