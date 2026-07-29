Don't use kuruvai for public distribution: Ryots

He appealed to the State government to insist that the Centre adhere to the order of the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee that recommended Karnataka to release 3,500 cusecs of water for 15 days. "This would solve the demand for water to some extent," he said.

Meanwhile, Pandian pointed out that the delay in the movement of procured kuruvai paddy for hulling had further damaged it, and so he appealed to the State government not to use the kuruvai paddy for public distribution, as the quality of rice would be below the average, he cautioned.

He also appealed to the government not to force the rice mills to hull the procured kuruvai paddy along with the samba and kar (practised in districts like Tirunelveli, Salem, Coimbatore and Erode), he said.

Pandian said that despite the Congress and the BJP opposing each other in Karnataka, both parties stand united in the Mekedatu dam construction issue.