Don't use force against students protesting for genuine cause, urges PMK MLA Sowmiya

Addressing the media at a Pasumai Thaayagam event in Medavakkam, Sowmiya Anbumani said Class 12 board examination marks should be sufficient for admissions to MBBS and BDS courses, questioning the need for students to repeatedly prove their merit through an additional entrance examination. She alleged that even candidates with lower NEET scores are able to secure admissions, claiming the system does not ensure equal opportunity for all aspirants.

Referring to the ongoing anti-NEET protests in Jantar Mantar, New Delhi, she urged the authorities not to use excessive force against students. She also appealed to the government not to arrest the protesters or register criminal cases against them, stating that such action could adversely affect their future employment opportunities and prospects of studying or working abroad.