Don’t use AIADMK symbols, Jayakumar to sacked group

CHENNAI: Senior AIADMK leader D Jayakumar on Friday cautioned expelled leader O Panneerselvam and his supporters to refrain from using the party symbol and flag. He also dissuaded them from wearing dhoti with AIADMK (karai vetti) border.

“If they have morality, they should refrain from using AIADMK party symbol, flag and stop wearing party karai vetti,” Jayakumar said after the divisional bench of the Madras High Court dismissed the appeals filed by OPS and his supporters against the resolutions passed by the party general council.

“I strongly warn them from using them,” Jayakumar cautioned OPS and continued that the court order had come in the close heel of the successful Madurai Ezhuchi Manadu. It would further aid general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami to lead the party in the path of success. He exuded confidence that they would get a favourable order in the pending case. Meanwhile, the cadre gathered at the party headquarters distributed sweets to celebrate the court order against the interim application from the OPS camp.

On the NEET row, Jayakumar wondered how the AIADMK party would believe the DMK and its leaders, who extended an invitation to participate in an anti-NEET protest. He reiterated that the AIADMK is against NEET.

“We are ready for a CBI probe as there is nothing to hide,” he said on Kodanad heist-cum-murder case.