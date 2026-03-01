Don’t underestimate TVK: Chodankar

He said the party was seeking a higher allocation from the DMK and had conveyed its expectations to the alliance partner.

“They offered us 25 seats, but that is not acceptable to us. We have conveyed our expectations to them,” he said, indicating that the Congress submitted its wish list during the discussions.

Speaking to a news agency in Delhi, Chodankar said the designated committees of the Congress and the DMK had held an hour-long meeting as part of preparations for the 2026 Assembly election. “Our committee and the DMK committee had an hour-long discussion yesterday (Saturday). We only hope they accept our wish list,” he said.