Don’t underestimate new political players; can assess TVK govt only after six months, says Kamal

Speaking to reporters at the Madurai airport after arriving from Chennai, Kamal said people had voted the new government to power and should also monitor its functioning.

“The new government should be given six months. They should be given time. Being new does not mean they are new to politics. When independent India was formed, everyone was new. Newcomers cannot be underestimated. At the same time, one should not expect too much from them. We should wait and see what happens,” he said.