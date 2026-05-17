Don’t underestimate new political players; can assess TVK govt only after six months, says Kamal

MADURAI: Makkal Needhi Maiam president and actor Kamal Haasan said on Monday that newcomers in politics could not be underestimated and that the new government led by Chief Minister Vijay should be given six months before being assessed.
Speaking to reporters at the Madurai airport after arriving from Chennai, Kamal said people had voted the new government to power and should also monitor its functioning.
“The new government should be given six months. They should be given time. Being new does not mean they are new to politics. When independent India was formed, everyone was new. Newcomers cannot be underestimated. At the same time, one should not expect too much from them. We should wait and see what happens,” he said.
Asked about the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, led by Vijay, forming the government, Kamal said predictions could not be made within two or six days. “The people should monitor them, and we will also monitor them,” he stated.
On Dravidian politics, Kamal said that, according to him, if a Tamil-speaking person from Tamil Nadu started a party, it was a Dravidian party.
On the three-language policy issue, he said Tamil Nadu could not be compelled by anyone.
Referring to actor Rajinikanth’s reported remark that Vijay’s victory was a surprise mixed with happiness, and that he might have felt jealous had Kamal become the Chief Minister, Kamal said he and Rajinikanth had always competed with each other but had never been jealous.
“We compete with each other, but there has never been jealousy between us. We are in the film industry. Even if we had played cricket, we would have competed in the same way,” he said.
Asked about Chief Minister Vijay not meeting Edappadi K Palaniswami, Kamal said he was watching it the same way the people were watching it.
Kamal said he was in Madurai to attend the launch event of the film Seyon. “Whenever I come to Madurai, the affection of the people here never reduces. It is the same this time too,” he said.