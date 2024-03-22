Don’t underestimate AIADMK, says EPS

CHENNAI: Taking a dig at critics, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami said that the AIADMK was behind others in election works and forming alliance. However, the party outsmarted others by signing agreement with alliance parties and announcing the candidates’ list on the same day, to send a message “don’t underestimate the AIADMK,” to its critics and rivals in the electoral front.

He further said that they would soon publish the manifesto. “We have just warmed up. You (journalists) can just wait and watch the rest in the coming days,” he said, alluding that he would not hold back his criticism against the former ally BJP in the campaign. “The candidates of the party and its allies will be introduced in a massive public meeting at Tiruchy on Sunday,” he said.