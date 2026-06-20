Don't turn schools into publicity spots, BJP urges CM Vijay

He questioned the party chief and Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay's silence on such issues. Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay uncle, are you aware that your party functionaries are using a government school for political publicity?

Nainar Nagenthran referred to an incident at a government school near Uthiramerur in Kancheepuram district, where TVK functionaries were allegedly involved in filming social media content featuring the Chief Minister's photograph.

"Are you aware that TVK functionaries entered a government school, displayed your photograph and filmed reels, wasting the time of students? Or have you overlooked it as a routine practice?" he asked the CM.