Don't turn schools into publicity spots, BJP urges CM Vijay

CHENNAI: BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran on Saturday asked whether learning centres are publicity centres for TVK functionaries, responding to ruling party men shooting reels in a government school in Kancheepuram and installing the CM's photograph
He questioned the party chief and Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay's silence on such issues. Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay uncle, are you aware that your party functionaries are using a government school for political publicity?
Nainar Nagenthran referred to an incident at a government school near Uthiramerur in Kancheepuram district, where TVK functionaries were allegedly involved in filming social media content featuring the Chief Minister's photograph.
"Are you aware that TVK functionaries entered a government school, displayed your photograph and filmed reels, wasting the time of students? Or have you overlooked it as a routine practice?" he asked the CM.
DMK functionaries conducted programmes in government schools in the past, drawing criticism. If TVK workers are now turning schools into stages for publicity videos, is this the change that was promised?
Nainar Nagenthran, BJP state president
Nainar alleged that while the previous DMK regime had faced criticism for activities conducted in government schools, the ruling TVK was now engaging in similar practices.
"DMK functionaries conducted programmes in government schools and drew criticism. If TVK workers are now turning schools into stages for publicity videos, is this the change that was promised?" he asked.
The BJP leader also criticised the government over the alleged sexual assault of a 74-year-old woman in Bhavani in Erode district.
Describing the incident as disturbing, he said it raised serious concerns about the safety of women and vulnerable sections in the State.
Referring to the government's campaign promise of ushering in political change, Nagenthran questioned whether the administration had delivered on that pledge.
"Is a government under which even an elderly woman is not safe the change that was promised? Instead of expressing concern after every incident, the government must act decisively to ensure the safety of women across Tamil Nadu," he said.