Don't treat farmers like beggars, say associations; warn of hunger strike

Speaking to reporters, Easan Murugesan said, “The crop loan has been revised three times, disappointing farmers every single time. While the government has an adequate fund to purchase new cars for the legislators and provides Rs 1 lakh for its expenses, it refuses a crop loan waiver, citing fund crunch. This government does not care about the farmers."

He noted that farmers have been demanding the government to scrap schemes that are useful for corporates but not farmers. “We understand a few officials are misguiding the Chief Minister, C Joseph Vijay, and we condemn their attitude. The protest will be held at Rajarathinam Stadium in Egmore. We will never leave Chennai until the crop loan waiver as per the poll promise is announced," Murugesan said.

He also said that at least 50 farmers from various associations would be on an indefinite hunger strike while 2000 farmers would take part in the peaceful protest each day. “Even if the government does not permit us to stage a protest at the specific place, we will approach the court and get permission. We need the loan waiver announcement by this assembly session itself; otherwise, we would decide on the further course of action," he said.

Noting that as many as eight ministers assured them of fulfilling the poll promise when they protested in Chennai on August 7, he said, but they cheated the farmers.