Don't toe DMK line shielding officials indicted in anti-Sterlite killings: P Shanmugam

In a statement, Shanmugam said 13 people were killed in the firing, which he alleged was carried out with the intention of killing protesters.

The Aruna Jagadeesan Commission, constituted to inquire into the incident, had named 17 police personnel, including three IPS officers, as responsible, along with the district Collector and three tehsildars, he said. The commission had recommended departmental action against them and registration of criminal cases for investigation.

Shanmugam said the stand taken by the Tamil Nadu government before the Madras High Court on August 31 appeared aimed at protecting the officials responsible for the deaths. "The proceedings in court indicate that none of them will be punished," he said.