Don't toe DMK line shielding officials indicted in anti-Sterlite killings: P Shanmugam

CHENNAI: CPM state secretary P Shanmugam on Tuesday demanded that the State government initiate departmental and criminal action against officials held responsible by the Aruna Jagadeesan Commission for the 2018 police firing during protests against the Sterlite copper plant in Thoothukudi.
In a statement, Shanmugam said 13 people were killed in the firing, which he alleged was carried out with the intention of killing protesters.
The Aruna Jagadeesan Commission, constituted to inquire into the incident, had named 17 police personnel, including three IPS officers, as responsible, along with the district Collector and three tehsildars, he said. The commission had recommended departmental action against them and registration of criminal cases for investigation.
Shanmugam said the stand taken by the Tamil Nadu government before the Madras High Court on August 31 appeared aimed at protecting the officials responsible for the deaths. "The proceedings in court indicate that none of them will be punished," he said.
He alleged that government institutions had acted as instruments of repression and accused the ruling TVK and the previously ruling DMK of taking a position that favoured officials. He said the tragedy could have been avoided if the Sterlite management or government agencies had acted when people raised concerns over environmental violations.
The CPM leader said protecting officials who acted in the interests of a multinational capitalist would leave citizens feeling that they could get no justice from the administration, judiciary or government.