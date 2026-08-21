Don’t tinker with south’s Lok Sabha seats, CM Vijay tells Amit Shah

“Public policy must not inadvertently penalise states for fulfilling national objectives,” Vijay stressed, seeking an assurance to preserve the federal balance.

On fiscal federalism, the Chief Minister stated that southern states seek fair and equitable treatment respecting fiscal autonomy rather than preferential treatment, alongside greater flexibility in determining GST rates.

On inter-state water disputes, particularly Cauvery and Mullaiperiyar, he urged that the rights of lower-riparian states be protected and tribunal awards implemented in letter and spirit.