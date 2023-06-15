Don’t taunt DMK persons, it’s a warning: Stalin says in video on Senthilbalaji arrest

(With inputs from Bureau)

CHENNAI: “Do not taunt DMK persons. We too know all kinds of politics. This is not a threat. It’s a warning,” Chief Minister M K Stalin said a day after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested his cabinet colleague Senthilbalaji in connection with the transport job racket dating back to the 2011-16 AIADMK tenure during Balaji’s stint as transport minister in J Jayalalithaa’s cabinet.

Stalin, in a short explanatory video to his party workers, said : “BJP’s way of politics is to arrest opposition party leaders using central agencies like ED and CBI. Several leaders, including Manish Sisodia, DK Shivakumar, P Chidambaram, Sanjay Raut have been treated the same way.”

Alleging that raids won’t happen in other BJP-ruling states, the Chief Minister wondered why there was no action during the AIADMK regime till 2021.

Taking a dig at the former chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, Stalin said that he has no nights to criticise Senthilbalaji. He also wondered why there has been no case or chargesheet filed after 2016, 2017 and 2018 raids and asked ED if it could raid AIADMK leaders.





