Don't take advantage of our silence, Congress MP Jothimani warns DMK

Speaking in Karur, Jothimani said, Congress welcomed the white paper released on the state finance, which clarified that the debt can be settled with the taxes, and the white paper also said that the previous government had borrowed money within the limit fixed by the Union government. At the same time, the power distribution and transport departments had run under loss.

“We hope the TVK government will also rectify the loss and generate income in both departments,” said Jothimani.