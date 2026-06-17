Don't take advantage of our silence, Congress MP Jothimani warns DMK

TIRUCHY: Don’t take advantage of our silence against the criticism about the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Murasoli for the second time, and Congress cadres know how to silence the DMK, warned Karur MP S Jothimani on Wednesday.
Speaking in Karur, Jothimani said, Congress welcomed the white paper released on the state finance, which clarified that the debt can be settled with the taxes, and the white paper also said that the previous government had borrowed money within the limit fixed by the Union government. At the same time, the power distribution and transport departments had run under loss.
“We hope the TVK government will also rectify the loss and generate income in both departments,” said Jothimani.
Reacting to the criticism against the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in 'Murasoli', the mouthpiece of DMK, for the second time, Jothimani said that the Congress can also speak more violently than the DMK.
“You (DMK) don’t underestimate our silence against the criticism. We are not cowards, but we want to maintain our dignity, and you should not take advantage of this,” Jothimani said.
Jothimani also stated that the DMK was with Congress during the difficult times, and Congress too reciprocated, but this time, due to some political situation, all the parties had to part with the DMK.
“Since the DMK failed in the election, it is not fair to criticise Rahul Gandhi, and no Congress cadre can simply pass away after seeing all these criticisms against our leader and the Murasoli should maintain political dignity and stop criticising Rahul Gandhi,” she stressed and added that the TVK should join the INDIA bloc for the welfare of the state.